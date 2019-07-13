SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened along Marysville Boulevard in Sacramento on Friday night.
At 9:13 p.m. police received the report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Marysville Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male with at least one gunshot wound. They offered first aid until fire department personnel arrived. Despite life-saving measures, the victim died at the scene, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.
Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation. A motive of the shooting had not been determined. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.