SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Urijah Faber got some California love from his fans as he made his comeback at the Golden 1 Center. After two years away from the sport, local fans eagerly anticipated his return.

“I’m excited. We’re going to see what happens. Oh it’s a big deal,” said Tiandra Jones.

Faber is the golden boy from the Golden State, often called the California kid, with roots in Sacramento.

“He represents the city. Here’s representing Sacramento and MMA for so long. I’m psyched. It’s my first fight to see him,” said Joe Singleton.

At age 40, the Sacramento fighter battled a much younger opponent, but Faber fans weren’t concerned.

“I think he’s going to be fresh. I think he has a lot of experience. Here’s got a lot of high-level guys that he trains with, so I think it’s going to be good,” said Marcus Gonzales.

And good it was. In less than a minute, fans witnessed Faber’s fists fly, delivering a devasting blow that sent his young opponent to the mat.

“He’s amazing. That’s all I have to say. He’s amazing,” said Cortney Verlander.

“He did what he was supposed to do. That’s our Sacramento boy here to fight, yeah,” said Brad.

For fans who came to see Faber’s comeback, they didn’t get to see much, as the short fight was more of a snack than a meal.

“I’d like to give guys a longer show but at the end of the day we have one of ejected in there and I’m always with the same objective that’s to finish the fight as soon as possible,” said Urijah Faber.

During press interviews after the fight, someone asked Faber if this was a one-and-done come back. Officially, he said he’ll talk to his family, but by the look on his face, it doesn’t appear he’s done.