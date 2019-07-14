SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Northbound Interstate 5 was blocked Saturday night for about four minutes as drivers put on a wild show with spectators standing dangerously close.

Police say it’s a dangerous game that puts plenty of people at risk. They and warn that the car of anyone who takes part in a sideshow could be impounded and they could face heavy fines.

The two sideshows blocked traffic In Sacramento Saturday night, with the biggest blocking lanes between Pocket and Florin roads.

Tyron Hopkins has seen it before.

“They got other places they can do empty parking lots like this they can go do some stuff,” he said.

Drivers burned rubber and spun donuts on a busy interstate.

“You probably see videos where people get hit that the danger for bystanders,“ said Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Ofc. Marcus Basquez.

Sacramento Police assisted the CHP in blocking the on-ramps to alleviate traffic. Some vehicles were towed and the crowd finally thinned out.

“I do drive an 18-wheeler and it is a problem only if I’m time-based on a load. Sometimes I look at it and say ‘look at them youngsters they acting crazy,’” Hopkins said.