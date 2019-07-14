



Visiting Mansion Flats, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bike shop to a fondue spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mansion Flats, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mike’s Bikes Of Sacramento

PHOTO: SARAH J./YELP

Topping the list is bike shop, bike repair and maintenance spot Mike’s Bikes of Sacramento. Located at 1411 I St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 263 reviews on Yelp.

Located in the heart of the capital city, Mike’s Bikes of Sacramento offers all of your biking needs — from a selection of bikes, including road, mountain and electric bikes, to riding apparel.

2. Cookies & Milk

PHOTO: ANTHONY V./YELP

Next up is Cookies & Milk, a spot to score desserts, situated at 1201 F St. With 4.5 stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Established in 2013, this spot fills the late-night cravings for cookies and milk. On the menu, you can expect to find chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies among the offerings. Add milk or ice cream to complete your order. (View the complete menu here.)

3. The Melting Pot

PHOTO: ELANA R./YELP

Fondue spot The Melting Pot is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 814 15th St., four stars out of 795 reviews.

The Melting Pot offers a unique interactive restaurant experience, featuring fondue dining. Choose from traditional cheese fondue, or opt for an entree of lobster tail; and how does chocolate fondue, with dark chocolate, dulce de leche and sea salt sound for dessert? (View the full menu here.)

4. Aura Korean & Japanese Restaurant

PHOTO: MELODY V./YELP

Aura Korean & Japanese Restaurant, a Japanese and Korean spot, is another neighborhood go-to spot. With four stars out of 594 Yelp reviews, head over to 1401 G St. to see for yourself.

As the first Korean and Japanese restaurant in Downtown Sacramento, Aura offers original family recipes. On the menu, find several fusion and unique-style dishes, such as mixed tempura with deep fried shrimp and vegetables. Also look for Korean barbecue with beef short ribs marinated in house sauce, served with rice and lettuce wraps. When it comes to dessert, this spot offers tempura fried ice cream. (View the complete menu.)

5. Super Pan

PHOTO: DINAH K./YELP

And then there’s Super Pan, a local favorite with four stars out of 220 reviews. Stop by 900 15th St. to hit up the teppanyaki and hot pot spot, which offers ramen and more, next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Start out with an appetizer, such as the Korean fried chicken wings, followed by curry beef rice served with cheese and pepper, or chicken pasta with white cream sauce. (Check out the complete menu here.)