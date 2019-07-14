Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins (L) and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas of the music group 'TLC' perform onstage during the I Love The 90s The Party Continues at The Greek Theatre on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – TLC has canceled their performance tonight at the California State Fair due to Chilli losing her voice.
Anyone who paid for Reserved Seats for tonight’s original lineup will be automatically refunded, according to a statement from fair organizers.
TLC’s concert management team released the following statement about the cancellation:
“Unfortunately due to Chilli losing her voice, TLC must cancel their appearance tonight at the California State Fair. They were very much looking forward to performing at the State Fair this year and hope to see everyone soon.”
R&B and funk legend Eric ‘EQ’ Young will perform on the Golden 1 Stage at 8PM in place of TLC.