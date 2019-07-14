  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:carjacking, kidnapping, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are looking for a suspect involved in a carjacking-turned-kidnapping.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning a woman was sitting in her car on Mariner Drive, when a man got in, pointed a gun at her and told her to drive. The woman drove and then parked the car in the 3500 block of W. Hammer Lane. There, the suspect told her to keep driving and threatened to shoot her if she refused.

The woman broke free and got out of the vehicle. The suspect then took the wheel and ran over the woman’s leg.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

