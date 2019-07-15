



— The search continues for a man in Amador County who is believed to have drowned on Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies revied a report of a male in the water at Pardee Reservoir last Saturday just before 9 p.m. The reporting party said they saw a man in the water struggling to stay afloat approximately a half-mile from the boat ramp.

Before the reporting citizen could get to the man in the water, he reportedly went under and did not resurface.

Deputies marked the located and recovered a boat associated with the missing person. They also said they located a boat trailer and vehicle in the marina parking lot.

Members of the Amador County Marine Unit and Dive Team responded to the area and conducted a search for the subject with side-scan sonar, but were not able to make a recovery.

The search continued Monday with the help of a remotely operated underwater vehicle from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they have been searching in approximately 80-90 foot depths of water.

The identity of the missing man has not yet been released.