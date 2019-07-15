  • CBS13On Air

DAVIS (CBS13) — Six months after Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty, the city and police department are looking to the community for ideas regarding a memorial in her honor.

The police department said in a Facebook post that they “are asking for input from the community Natalie loved and dedicated her life to serving – Davis!”

READ ALSO: Davis Fire Replaces Truck Riddled Bullets During Killing Of Officer Natalie Corona

Submissions for the memorial will be complied and sent to the Recreation and Park Commission and later presented to the City Council.

Interested parties can submit their ideas to coronamemorial@cityofdavis.org by July 29.

