DAVIS (CBS13) — Six months after Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty, the city and police department are looking to the community for ideas regarding a memorial in her honor.
The police department said in a Facebook post that they “are asking for input from the community Natalie loved and dedicated her life to serving – Davis!”
Submissions for the memorial will be complied and sent to the Recreation and Park Commission and later presented to the City Council.
Interested parties can submit their ideas to coronamemorial@cityofdavis.org by July 29.