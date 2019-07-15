NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after he got into a fight with his roommate in North Highlands, killing him, deputies say.
On Saturday just after 2 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received reports of a man who was unconscious and had visible injuries. Deputies were called out to the 5300 block of Jackson Street where they found 22-year-old Austin Sweet. Deputies and firefighters performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced deceased, according to an announcement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives conducted an investigation and determined that Sweet and his 21-year-old roommate Grant Sherman got into a fight when he was killed.
Sherman was arrested into the Sacramento County Jail on related charges.
Anyone with information related to this incident asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).