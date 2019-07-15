SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As 100,000 visitors flocked to the California State Fair over the weekend, one thing stood out: things were calm from a law enforcement standpoint.
In fact, there were no arrests over the fair’s opening weekend — something that hasn’t happened since 2009.
Rick Pickering, Cal Expo General Manager and CEO, credits law enforcement for keeping the peace.
“We’re very excited that the opening weekend was so well received by Fairgoers, who helped celebrate California with an exciting, successful, and safe start,” said Rick Pickering, Cal Expo General Manager and CEO. “I want to thank all of our law enforcement officers, who are doing a tremendous job helping to keep the peace and keep everyone safe and secure.”
Additional officers are on patrol this year. There are also metal detectors at every entrance and more than 200 surveillance cameras through the 800-acre Fairgrounds, which are being constantly monitored.