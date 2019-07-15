  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Placer County Sheriff's Office
(credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Three people have been arrested after they allegedly stole items from a recently deceased person’s home and used some of the items to make purchases.

On March 16, Tammy Miller, John Goble, and John Cooper allegedly broke into the home of a Loomis resident belonging to a former law enforcement officer who had recently died. They stole some of the homeowner’s law enforcement memorabilia from their career as well as financial paperwork, checks, and credit cards, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Deputies say the stolen items were used extensively to make purchases online and at businesses in the Sacramento area.

On July 10, following a months-long investigation, detectives conducted a probation search and found several items that were taken from the home.

The suspects were booked into the Placer County Jail on charges including burglary, identity theft, and financial elder abuse.

Cooper also has an active warrant out of Sacramento County.

