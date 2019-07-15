Comments
PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The California Lottery announced Wednesday that the man who purchased the winning Powerball ticket in Chilcoot in May is Mario Ramos-Munoz.
Ramos-Munoz won $2,399,925 after matching five of the six numbers from the May 22 draw. He only missed the red Powerball number.
After having his ticket verified at the Lottery’s Sacramento District Office, Ramoz-Munoz told lottery officials, “I’m very happy! I want to start a business, carpet cleaning, and get a couple of vans.”
The winning ticket was sold at Hallelujah Junction Market on Highway 70 near Chilcoot.
Hallelujah Junction Market will also collect a retailer bonus of $11,999 just for selling the winning ticket. The retailer bonus is not subtracted from the winner’s prize.