DAVIS (CBS13) — Police say a man is in custody after reportedly stabbing his brother Monday evening.
According to family members, the 54-year-old suspect stabbed his 60-year-old brother. Both lived together on the 1800 block of Pole Line Road and were reportedly quarreling over money.
Officers said after the reported stabbing, the suspect barricaded himself in the house where both men lived. Officers used non-lethal methods to force the suspect out of the house and detain him.
The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds. It is unclear how serious his wounds are at this time.
Police said the suspect was also taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds.
Officers remained on the scene Monday night to process the evidence.