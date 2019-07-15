SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum musician Post Malone is coming to Golden 1 Center on September 19.
Live Nation announced the show Monday as part of Malone’s Runaway Tour. In addition to playing in Sacramento, Malone will play at Oracle Arena in Oakland on November 14. Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will appear at both shows as well.
Tickets for the Golden 1 Center concert go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Tickets range in price from $83.50 to $183.50, plus applicable charges.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, July 18 at 10 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. Details about pre-sale tickets can be found at citientertainment.com.