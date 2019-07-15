  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Post Malone, Sacramento News
Post Malone performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 29, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum musician Post Malone is coming to Golden 1 Center on September 19.

Live Nation announced the show Monday as part of Malone’s Runaway Tour. In addition to playing in Sacramento, Malone will play at Oracle Arena in Oakland on November 14. Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will appear at both shows as well.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center concert go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Tickets range in price from $83.50 to $183.50, plus applicable charges.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, July 18 at 10 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. Details about pre-sale tickets can be found at citientertainment.com.

