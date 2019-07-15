  • CBS13On Air

(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Do you recognize this abandoned trailer?

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the owners of a trailer that was dumped on northbound Sanguinetti Lane at Bradford Street in Stockton.

According to the agency, the estimated cost of removal is between $2,000 and $3,00 in taxpayer’s money. Because the trailer has a broken axle, it cannot be towed and will have to be dismantled.

So, they are looking for the owners who will be held responsible for the trailer.

