Comments
(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Do you recognize this abandoned trailer?
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the owners of a trailer that was dumped on northbound Sanguinetti Lane at Bradford Street in Stockton.
According to the agency, the estimated cost of removal is between $2,000 and $3,00 in taxpayer’s money. Because the trailer has a broken axle, it cannot be towed and will have to be dismantled.
So, they are looking for the owners who will be held responsible for the trailer.