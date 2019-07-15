Comments
YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — After losing her prosthetic leg in the Bullards Bar Reservoir over the weekend, one swimmer has reunited with her valuable property thanks to the Yuba County Sheriff Boat Patrol, Search and Rescue, and Dive Team.
(credit: Reserve Deputy Kenny Smith - retired YCSO Sgt/Yuba County Sheriff's Department)
The recovery team was contacted about the loss and searched the water for the missing leg. Reserve Deputy Kenny Smith (retired YSCO) located the prosthetic in approximately 45 feet of water.