MANTECA (CBS13) — A $10,000 reward is being offered in Manteca for information leading to an arrest in recent arson cases.
There have been two recent fires at construction sites, according to Police Chief Jodie Estarziau. The first happened on June 24 between midnight and 6 a.m. and the second happened on July 4 between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Officials believe there are people out there who have home surveillance video and urged them to come forward to police.
The reward money is being provided by the Building Industry Association.
