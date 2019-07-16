Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fairgoers donated more than 10 thousand pounds of food in just four hours Monday at the California State Fair. The non-perishable items will be donated to the Elk Grove Food Bank.
The food donation was part of “SMUD Giving Mondays” during the 2019 California State Fair. Those attending from 11 am until 3 pm can bring in three non-perishable, non-expired food items and get into the fair for free.
Those looking to donate and take advantage of the free admission can participate again next Monday, July 22, from 11 am-3 pm.
