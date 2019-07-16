Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – The owners of Dad’s Kitchen in Fair Oaks are asking for help in finding the person who stole from their restaurant on Monday.
As captured on surveillance footage, the driver of a truck pulled into the parking lot, hooked the restaurant’s storage unit, then took off. A fence was pulled out and a main plumbing line was ruined in the theft.
The restaurant says the suspect looks to have a distinct walk, apparently limping on his right side.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
