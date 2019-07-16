  • CBS13On Air

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A major crash on northbound Interstate 5 is causing major delays for commuters through Elk Grove on Tuesday morning.

The scene is near the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp.

It happened around 7 a.m. Multiple cars were reportedly involved in the crash, including a semi-truck.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Lanes are closed and traffic is just squeaking by. At this point, there’s no word on when crews plan on having the lanes back open.

More information to come.

