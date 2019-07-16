SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest information on a shooting investigation in Sacramento County:

9:35 a.m.

Authorities say a woman inside the apartment where the shots were heard has surrendered.

Three young children who were in the apartment are safe, the sheriff’s department says.

The apartment has now been cleared.

The woman has been taken into custody. Her name hasn’t been released at this point.

9:03 a.m.

A large law enforcement presence is at an apartment complex after deputies heard shots fired Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 8800 block of La Riviera Drive, off of Watt Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a woman called 911 just after 8 a.m. saying she needed police because there was an emergency.

After responding to the scene, deputies heard shots being fired. Deputies say they heard several rounds coming from the apartment, and as backup was arriving more shots were heard.

It’s unclear how many people are inside of the apartment.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.