TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sheriff’s Department have released new information about the man shot at Deadman Campground last week.
Timothy Edward Smith, who deputies say was shot after entering a tent at the campground and getting on top of a woman, was arrested exactly two years ago for an “eerily similar” crime.
In a press release Wednesday, the Sheriff’s department said their investigation revealed Smith was arrested and charged in San Mateo County with indecent exposure, annoying or molesting a child, and attempted kidnapping.
In the incident, Smith had attempted to enter a tent with children inside and engaged in a confrontation with the parents.
He was later arrested and pled guilty to a charge of engaging in lewd conduct in public.
On July 11, Smith reportedly went into a couple’s tent in the Stanislaus National Forest while they were sleeping. Authorities said the woman then woke up to Smith on top of her.
Her yelling soon woke up her boyfriend and a confrontation ensued. At some point during the struggle, the Smith was shot. He died at the scene, authorities say.
There have been no arrests at this time. The completed case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for review at the conclusion of this investigation.
