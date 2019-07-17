



— A crazy carjacking unfolded in Rancho Cordova Wednesday afternoon, damaging multiple cars, including an ice cream truck.

The wild scene started shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Recycle Road where the suspect approached the ice cream truck, made a purchase, then reportedly carjacked the truck at gunpoint.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, he sped off with the truck toward Sunrise Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard.

A Sheriff’s K-9 team then noticed the ice cream truck crashed into a ditch on Douglas Boulevard, west of Sunrise.

Authorities said the suspect then jumped out of the truck and demanded that the driver of a black BMW turn over her keys. Sheriff’s deputies were able to help the woman to safety before the suspect sped off in the BMW.

After a short chase, the suspect crashed in another vehicle at the intersection of Zinfandel.

READ ALSO: Family Of Sacramento Man Swept Into River Continues Searching On Their Own

A bystander by the name of Walter couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“It was more cops than what I’ve ever seen in Rancho even for a homicide,” Walter said.

The suspect didn’t get far from the crash with Sheriff’s deputies and a police chopper overhead. He was quickly taken into custody while trying to run through a nearby field.“

The sheriff’s department said witnesses reported seeing the man with a black handgun as he ran through the field.

The driver of the ice cream truck was shaken after the incident and said he had been driving for 10 years and what he does for a living is a lost art.

“It hurts to have people victimize you,” he said

Walter, who is well known in the area, wondered why the driver was targeted.

“I think it’s ludicrous for him to hijack the ice cream truck because there’s not enough money to buy an ice cream really on an ice cream truck,” Walter said.

READ: Men Arrested For Human Trafficking Of Juveniles In Stockton

One driver who was caught in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information on the crime to come forward.

The driver of the ice truck told CBS13 he plans to be back to work this week and back on his regular route.