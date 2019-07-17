  • CBS13On Air

CERES (CBS13) — Ceres police say a one-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling into a residential pool Tuesday night.

Officials said they received the call about the unresponsive toddler around 8:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of El Dorado Drive.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and transferred to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the boy is in critical condition, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident.

