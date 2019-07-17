Comments
CERES (CBS13) — Ceres police say a one-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling into a residential pool Tuesday night.
Officials said they received the call about the unresponsive toddler around 8:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of El Dorado Drive.
The boy was taken to a local hospital and transferred to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.
As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the boy is in critical condition, according to police.
Police are investigating the incident.
