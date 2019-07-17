Comments
(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Have you seen this trailer?
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s rural crime task force is looking for a trailer with a 100-gallon white tank full of soap that was stolen early Wednesday morning.
The department said the crime happened around 4 a.m. in the area of 7800 Howard Road.
The black trailer has a 100-gallon white tank filled with blue soap. They said the front of the trailer has a black battery box and four solar panels.
Investigators believe the suspect was driving a Jeep Cherokee.
If anyone has any information contact our Dispatch Center at 209-468-4400 or Deputy Chris Hill at 209-487-4480. Refer to case #19-17599.
You must log in to post a comment.