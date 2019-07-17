  • CBS13On Air

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Have you seen this trailer?

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s rural crime task force is looking for a trailer with a 100-gallon white tank full of soap that was stolen early Wednesday morning.

The department said the crime happened around 4 a.m. in the area of 7800 Howard Road.

The black trailer has a 100-gallon white tank filled with blue soap. They said the front of the trailer has a black battery box and four solar panels.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a Jeep Cherokee.

If anyone has any information contact our Dispatch Center at 209-468-4400 or Deputy Chris Hill at 209-487-4480. Refer to case #19-17599.

