STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an in-custody death that happened early Wednesday morning.
The sheriff’s department said deputies responded to the 1000 block of Imperial Avenue on Tuesday regarding an altercation between a father and adult son who was “going crazy” and “breaking everything.”
Deputies said the altercation moved outside before they arrived and multiple witnesses reported to 911 operators the incident escalated to involved up to 30 gang members and at least one person with a handgun.
Responding deputies reportedly found the adult son in a vacant lot and said he appeared to be in an altered state. As they attempted to detain the man, he reportedly resisted, forcing deputies to use physical restraint, tasers, and a K-9 to take him into custody.
During the struggle, deputies said they requested an ambulance to standby. They then said the man was unconscious and having a medical emergency.
Deputies performed life-saving measures until the man was taken to Doctors Medical Center to receive medical treatment. The man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Person Team and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs Division are investigating the incident.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.
