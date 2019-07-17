  • CBS13On Air

Solano County, Suisun City News

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A former Solano County youth sports coach faces 32 felony charges related to child molestation.

Paul Fielder, 60, was arrested in Contra Costa County last week when he arrived at a location allegedly to meet a minor to engage in sex acts.

According to investigators, Fielder is suspected of sexually abusing a child under 14 for years.

Fielder had worked as a youth sports coach in Solano County and was also, at one point, a campus supervisor at a local high school.

Fielder has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is being held on $3.2 million bail.

Investigators believe other victims may still be out there. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Walnut Creek police detectives at (925) 957-8757.

