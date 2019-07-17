Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after carjacking two vehicles, including an ice cream truck, and leading officials on a short chase in Rancho Cordova Wednesday afternoon.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect, who had a gun, carjacked an ice cream truck around 1:22 p.m. then crashed that vehicle.
After the crash, the suspect reportedly carjacked another vehicle that was passing by.
A short pursuit ensued. Officials said the suspect then crashed into another vehicle and ran from the scene into a field at Sunrise and Zinfindel near the FAA Tracon Building.
SWAT officers found the suspect in the field and took him into custody.
One of the drivers was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
