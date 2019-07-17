Comments
TRACY (CBS13) – Authorities say a wanted felon arrested In Tracy on Tuesday is suspected in several recent vehicle thefts.
The Tracy Police Department says, a little before 10 a.m., an officer spotted a man tampering with a car near Kavanagh Avenue and Georgia Drive. The officer went up to the man, but the man ran off.
A perimeter was set up and the suspect, Joshua Underwood, eventually surrendered to a K9 officer.
Officers say they find a stolen vehicle nearby and linked Underwood to the theft. Investigators also believe he is behind several other recent vehicle thefts in the area.
Underwood was booked into jail and is now facing a slew of theft charges.
You must log in to post a comment.