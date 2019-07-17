Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) – Authorities say no one was seriously hurt when a dump hauler flipped over at the Yolo County Central Landfill Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m.
It’s unclear exactly what led up to the articulated hauler flipping over, but the large vehicle ended up almost completely upside down.
California Highway Patrol’s Woodland division says they driver suffered minor injuries and is expected to fully recover. The driver works at the landfill, authorities say.
You must log in to post a comment.