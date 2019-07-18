Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A dog was killed Thursday morning after reportedly attacking a special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
A spokesperson for the bureau said special agents from ATF’s Seattle Field Division were executing a search warrant in Stockton when a dog attacked and injured one of the agents.
In order to stop the attack, the agent used his service weapon and killed the dog.
ATF said the injured agent was given first aid at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment, but has since been released.
The department did not say what the search warrant was for.
