SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Five people were stopped after an early morning break-in at a south Sacramento area middle school on Thursday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to James Rutter Middle School just before 4:30 a.m. to investigate multiple alarms going off.

At the scene, deputies found five people were on campus.

Deputies say some of the suspects had school property in their hands.

Four of the suspects were juveniles, deputies say. Those four have been cited and released back to their parents. The lone adult in the group was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail.

