



— Investigators are looking for a person of interest they believe was involved in the carjacking of an ice cream truck Wednesday.

Officials also identified the suspect who was arrested at the scene after reportedly carjacking two vehicles, 32-year-old Larnelle Flournoy.

Flournoy reportedly approached an ice cream truck in the area of Recycle Road Wednesday afternoon, made a purchase, then carjacked the truck at gunpoint.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, he sped off with the truck toward Sunrise Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard.

A Sheriff’s K-9 team then noticed the ice cream truck crashed into a ditch on Douglas Boulevard, west of Sunrise.

Authorities said the suspect then jumped out of the truck and demanded that the driver of a black BMW turn over her keys. Sheriff’s deputies were able to help the woman to safety before the suspect sped off in the BMW.

The sheriff’s department identified 31-year-old Christina Butuza as the driver of the black BMW that Flournoy used to try and escape deputies. Detectives said Thursday that Butuza is a person of interest in the carjacking of the ice cream truck and the events that followed.

Flournoy crashed the BMW into another vehicle and ran into a field where he was arrested by SWAT officers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Butuza is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.