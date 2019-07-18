SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Artavious Coleman, 33, faces up to 35 years in prison after being convicted Thursday of assaulting a police officer, resisting a police officer with force, making criminal threats, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On January 6, Coleman was arrested for attempted homicide of a police officer, felony resisting, possession of a firearm by a felon, convicted person in possession of a concealed firearm, and his felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. Coleman ran off from a routine traffic stop and was chased by a Sacramento police officer. The officer reportedly spoke to the suspect, who initially cooperated, but then ran away.
The officer caught up to Coleman, took him down, and struggled with the suspect who police say was violent and tried to run again. While arresting the suspect, the officer said he felt a firearm in the suspect’s hand and heard a the sound of the trigger being pulled by Coleman. The officer managed to pin Coleman’s hand down and prevent him from firing off his gun. Police found multiple rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber.
Coleman has a sentencing hearing set for August 30 at 9 a.m. Coleman also faces an additional allegation of a prior strike conviction for an attempted rape that will be determined at the sentencing hearing.
