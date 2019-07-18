Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who died in custody Wednesday morning following an altercation with his father.
Rudy Santillan died in custody Wednesday morning. (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)
The Sheriff’s Department said Rudy Santillan was reportedly “going crazy” and “breaking everything” in an altercation with his dad, prompting deputies to be dispatched to the scene.
When deputies contacted Santillan in a vacant lot, they said he appeared to have an altered state and resisted arrest. Deputies used physical restraint, tasers and a K-9 to take him into custody.
While he was in custody, officials said Santillan had a medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital where he died the next morning.
The 36-year-old was a Modesto resident.
The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office is investigating the incident.
