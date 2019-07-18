Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Kings are giving away opening game tickets to anyone who donates school supplies for its second annual “Stuff the Bus” event.
Fans can drop off donations Saturday, July 20, from 9 am-2 pm at the Lincoln Center.
Suggested donation items include:
- Backpacks
- Spiral Notebooks
- Weekly/Monthly Planners
- Black/Blue/Red Pens
- Pencils (#2 and mechanical)
- Highlighters
- 3-Ring Binders
- College Ruled Paper
- Master Locks for Lockers
- Crayons
- Colored Pencils
- Glue Sticks
- Scissors
Fans will get a voucher for tickets to the November 8th Stockton Kings game.
The Lincoln Center is located at 104 Lincoln Center, Stockton.
