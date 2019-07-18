Comments
SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – The latest on the SWAT situation in Suisun City on Thursday:
1:45 p.m.
Authorities say a man has been taken into custody after the incident.
Exactly what prompted the standoff is unclear.
The man’s name has not been released at this point.
12:19 p.m.
Law enforcement officers have swarmed a Suisun City neighborhood on Thursday.
The scene is on Seagull Drive, off Pintail Drive.
Exactly why officers are in the area is unclear, but a Solano County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has been called to the scene.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
More information to come.
