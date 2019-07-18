  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Solano County, Suisun City News

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – The latest on the SWAT situation in Suisun City on Thursday:

1:45 p.m.

Authorities say a man has been taken into custody after the incident.

Exactly what prompted the standoff is unclear.

The man’s name has not been released at this point.

12:19 p.m.

Law enforcement officers have swarmed a Suisun City neighborhood on Thursday.

The scene is on Seagull Drive, off Pintail Drive.

Exactly why officers are in the area is unclear, but a Solano County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has been called to the scene.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

More information to come. 

Comments