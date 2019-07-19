Comments
CERES (CBS13) – A one-year-old boy who fell into a pool in Ceres Tuesday night has passed away, police say.
The Ceres Police Department says the toddler fell into a pool along the 2600 block of El Dorado Drive. When first responders got to the scene, a neighbor had already started CPR on the boy.
Officers, then medics started CPR and the boy was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center.
Friday, Ceres police say they were notified that the boy had died.
Investigators believe the incident was a tragic accident. A full investigation is still being completed.
You must log in to post a comment.