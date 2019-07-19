Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A two-car crash took out a stoplight at a Downtown Sacramento intersection Friday morning.
The scene is near I and 16th streets, next to the Memorial Auditorium.
Car on its side as 2 vehicles collide at the intersection of 16th and I St in downtown Sac! @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @morganstu1 @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/8GbiBI7Sr2
— David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) July 19, 2019
Two vehicles look to have been involved – with one car ending up on its side. It’s unclear what led up to the crash, however.
Sacramento police say one person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Drivers should slow down if heading through the area as first responders are still at the scene.
