  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A two-car crash took out a stoplight at a Downtown Sacramento intersection Friday morning.

The scene is near I and 16th streets, next to the Memorial Auditorium.

Two vehicles look to have been involved – with one car ending up on its side. It’s unclear what led up to the crash, however.

Sacramento police say one person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers should slow down if heading through the area as first responders are still at the scene.

Comments