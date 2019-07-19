SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro firefighters fought a grass fire on an island in the American River Thursday night with the help of a drone.
Firefighters said the fire was burning on Rio Island, a dense and fairly large island in the river. Due to the location, crews had to be transported by boat with their equipment to fight the fire.
The drone provided real-time pictures of the fire and help direct crews headed to the island by mapping the fire and directing firefighters where to land to effectively fight the blaze.
Due to the visibility issues, the fire department’s drones are equipped with thermal cameras.
In all, the fire burned approximately an acre. Investigators believe it started from a campfire. It was contained by just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Rio Island is near Mather, a no-fly zone, but Metro Fire said they’re clear to fly and deploy in no-fly zones with authorization from the FAA for these types of incidents.
