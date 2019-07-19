  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:american river, Brush Fire, Sacramento Metro Fire


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro firefighters fought a grass fire on an island in the American River Thursday night with the help of a drone.

Firefighters said the fire was burning on Rio Island, a dense and fairly large island in the river. Due to the location, crews had to be transported by boat with their equipment to fight the fire.

The drone provided real-time pictures of the fire and help direct crews headed to the island by mapping the fire and directing firefighters where to land to effectively fight the blaze.

READ ALSO: Homeowners See Insurance Rates Increase By Thousands In Wildfire-Prone Areas

Due to the visibility issues, the fire department’s drones are equipped with thermal cameras.

In all, the fire burned approximately an acre. Investigators believe it started from a campfire. It was contained by just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Rio Island is near Mather, a no-fly zone, but Metro Fire said they’re clear to fly and deploy in no-fly zones with authorization from the FAA for these types of incidents.

Comments