SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – According to FBI Sacramento, a fugitive with ties to Sacramento was captured Friday morning in Virginia.
In August 2015, Aleksandr Maslov, 38, was charged with 24 counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud for his reported role in a credit card scheme involving thousands of accounts. Additionally, in January 2016, Maslov was indicted on a separate case of two more counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government for his role in an alleged tax fraud scheme.
Maslov was scheduled to go to trial on both cases but failed to appear at his October 2018 trial confirmation hearing. A federal arrest warrant was issued on January 9 and he was finally apprehended July 19 by FBI agents in Richmond, Virginia.
