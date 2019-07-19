  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – According to FBI Sacramento, a fugitive with ties to Sacramento was captured Friday morning in Virginia.

In August 2015, Aleksandr Maslov, 38, was charged with 24 counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud for his reported role in a credit card scheme involving thousands of accounts. Additionally, in January 2016, Maslov was indicted on a separate case of two more counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government for his role in an alleged tax fraud scheme.

Maslov was scheduled to go to trial on both cases but failed to appear at his October 2018 trial confirmation hearing. A federal arrest warrant was issued on January 9 and he was finally apprehended July 19 by FBI agents in Richmond, Virginia.

Comments