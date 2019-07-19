SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Lindsey Harding is joining the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach.
The Kings announced three new members of head coach Luke Walton’s staff on Friday, Harding among them. Harding was a first overall draft pick in the WNBA and went on to have a nine-year playing career.
Harding most recently served as a player development coach for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Harding will be the third woman hired by the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach in recent years. Back in 2015, the Kings became only the second team in NBA history to hire a woman assistant coach when they brought on Nancy Lieberman. In 2017, the Kings also hired Jenny Boucek as a player development coach.
Walton’s 2019-20 coaching staff includes Sacramento Kings great Bobby Jackson and several others, including Igor Kokoskov, Bob Beyer Jesse Mermuys and Roy Rana.
You must log in to post a comment.