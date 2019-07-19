SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot dead in an SUV in a south Sacramento neighborhood late Thursday night.
The scene is along the 8200 block of Andalusian Drive, off of Calvine and Vineyard roads.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies who responded found an SUV had crashed into a SMUD power box in front of a home along Andalusian Drive. The driver, a man, had been shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other people in the car appear to have been unhurt in the incident.
The man’s identity has not been released at this point.
Detectives have not commented on any possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.
