STOCKTON (CBS13) – Friday afternoon, police officers arrested a Stockton man for terrorist threats and false imprisonment.
Stockton PD officers followed up a report of a family disturbance on Chaparral Way where a man, Thomas Stevens, 38, and woman reportedly engaged in an argument about their relationship. According to SPD, Stevens was drunk and threatened to kill the woman, who then barricaded herself and the couple’s 13-year-old son in the upstairs bedroom.
Crisis Negotiation, SWAT and drone teams were called in for assistance. Stevens forcefully tried to enter the room when members of SWAT quickly entered the home and arrested Stevens, who was discovered to be in possession of a loaded AR-15 and a safe believed to house two more guns.
No injuries were reported in the situation.
