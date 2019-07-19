LIVE OAK (CBS13) – Jesus Esteban Perez, 39, was arrested Friday afternoon for the murder of Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, earlier this year.
In the early hours of May 25, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call in regards to a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The caller, Shannon Johnson, 38, told police she saw a blue Honda in the area. On locating the blue Honda, one deputy attempted to make a felony traffic stop and the driver sped away until they lost control of the car and crashed. The driver was taken into custody and identified as Perez.
Perez was originally booked for evading a police officer, being a felon with a firearm, and threatening a peace officer. As of Friday, Perez will be charged with first-degree murder of Randhawa, and Johnson, the woman who reported the body, was arrested for being an accessory after the fact as detectives determined she withheld and lied about information relating to the investigation.
