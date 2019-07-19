FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – The Travis Air Force Base set off on one final flight early Tuesday morning in honor of Major Brent Burklo, who passed away July 10 after a two year battle with cancer.
A funeral service was held July 10 at 10 a.m. in San Antonio, Texas, Burklo’s hometown, with an arrangement of blue and yellow flowers, representing the 6th Air Refueling Squadron, of which Burklo was a KC-10 Extender Pilot. Travis AFB crew flew a KC-10 Extender nonstop to Texas and performed a flyover during Burklo’s burial ceremony.
“Even after his initial diagnosis, his warrior spirit continued to inspire Airmen even beyond his squadron,” Colonel Jeff Nelson said in a note to base personnel. “Through all the ups and downs he remained positive and wanted nothing more than to fly again. To say he was an amazing Airmen would fall short of the true kindness, leadership, and dedication he had for his Airmen, his squadron, the mission, and our country. Brent was incredibly strong and was a fighter, always.”
Burklo was 32.
