WINTERS (CBS13) – Authorities are still looking for a wanted suspect who prompted a summer camp being held at a Winters school to go on lockdown.
Winters police say officers were responding to a traffic hazard incident Friday morning when they ran into a person with a warrant. The man – 39-year-old Carlos Juarez III – then ran off, prompting a search of the area.
Officers say Juarez, at one point, ran through the Winter Elementary School campus. Classes are out for the summer, but the City of Winters After School Program for Munchkin Summer Camp is using the facility – prompting officer to briefly place it on lockdown.
Residents nearly later spotted the suspect running through yards near Grant Avenue and Main Street.
A door-to-door search was done, but Juarez was never found.
Juarez is wanted for a parole violation from a previous stolen vehicle charge. Police say he’s got family ties to the Winters area.
Anyone who sees Juarez is asked to call 911.
