  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:citrus heights, Metro Fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant this afternoon on Antelope Road and Orange Drive, according to Metro fire of Sacramento.

Citrus Heights police say, a little after 4 p.m. Saturday, a car was heading west on Antelope Road when – for an unknown reason – it went off the roadway near Orange Drive.

One person, the driver of the car was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Police say drugs or alcohol don’t look to be factors in the crash.

The damaged fire hydrant has already affected 4 nearby homes, but it’s unclear how much.

Crews with the Citrus Heights Water District are at the scene to fix the hydrant, which estimates show to be releasing 8,000 gallons per minute.

Comments