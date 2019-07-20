CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant this afternoon on Antelope Road and Orange Drive, according to Metro fire of Sacramento.
Citrus Heights police say, a little after 4 p.m. Saturday, a car was heading west on Antelope Road when – for an unknown reason – it went off the roadway near Orange Drive.
#AntelopeRd water main break is causing flooding damage to four adjacent properties. #MetroFire crews are providing salvage efforts. Initial estimates is the free flowing water is being released at 8,000 GPM. pic.twitter.com/jsknKLluFl
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 21, 2019
One person, the driver of the car was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Police say drugs or alcohol don’t look to be factors in the crash.
The damaged fire hydrant has already affected 4 nearby homes, but it’s unclear how much.
Crews with the Citrus Heights Water District are at the scene to fix the hydrant, which estimates show to be releasing 8,000 gallons per minute.
