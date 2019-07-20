Comments
FOLSOM (CBS13) – Folsom Police arrested three individuals Friday afternoon after receiving multiple calls regarding vehicles broken into at the Palladio Mall and Kaiser Folsom.
Responding officers acquired security footage of the suspects’ car which was later located near the Folsom Premium Outlets, where police arrested 21-year-old Anthony Martell and two juveniles. Officers also found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an altered serial number inside the car.
The two juveniles were booked into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, while Martell was booked into the Sac County Main Jail. All three face several counts of vehicle burglary and multiple firearms-related charges
You must log in to post a comment.