



(CNN) — US Women’s National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe has once again criticized President Donald Trump, calling his racist tweets about four Democratic congresswomen of color “disgusting.”

“It’s disgusting, to be honest,” Rapinoe said Saturday on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show.” “To say it’s disappointing is … it doesn’t even come close.”

Trump, in a recent series of tweets, said the four progressive US representatives known as “The Squad” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib — should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Rapinoe said she’s energized by public disapproval of Trump’s remarks — the US House voted to condemn the language — and by the warm welcome Omar got when she returned home this week to Minnesota.

“The more that we just are upset about it and don’t accept that kind of behavior from all sides, then the better place we’re going to be,” she said.

Rapinoe, a self-described “walking protest,” shot to world fame as she lead the US soccer team last month to win the World Cup. She’s pulled no punches when it comes to Trump, saying earlier this year that she would not be “going to the f*****g White House” if the team won the championship.

‘Time for us … to just embrace a woman’

Asked about the Democrats vying to unseat Trump next year, Rapinoe said she has “knocked some of the names off the list” but remains interested in US Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

Warren is “just so smart and like, organized — like, her thoughts are, like, organized,” she told Jones. “She has this clear message. And she’s powerful, I think.”

And Harris? “I would never want to get in an argument” with the California senator, Rapinoe said.

“Maybe it’s time for us as a country to just embrace a woman” as president, she said, noting that so many qualified women have been overlooked or overly scrutinized for the office. “Let’s just see what happens.”

At the ticker tape parade celebrating her team’s World Cup win, some fans held up signs encouraging Rapinoe to run for president. And Jones’ audience cheered when the host asked Rapinoe if she might become the fifth member of “The Squad.”

“No. I’m not going to run,” she said. “I’m, like, wildly unqualified to be running for office.”

